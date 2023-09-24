Randy Orton may not be active on the WWE roster at the moment but that doesn’t mean The Viper is not out living his life.

The former multi-time world champion was spotted at a high school volleyball game, which excited the students on one of the teams. One student in particular gets Orton’s attention, then delivers an RKO to a teammate. A third student slides in to make the cover while Orton nodded in approval.

It was recently reported that Orton has been training for his WWE return after being out of action since May of 2022. Wrestling Headlines will keep you updated on Orton’s status.