AEW President Tony Khan has announced a new matchup for the September 27th edition of Dynamite from Broomfield, Colorado.
Penta El Zero Miedo, Matt Jackson, Austin Gunn, and Orange Cassidy will battle it out in a four-way matchup. This will be a preview of the four-way tag at WrestleDream, where the winner will receive a future opportunity at the AEW tag team titles.
Wednesday, 9/27
Broomfield, CO
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite
Live on TBS, 8pm ET/7pm CT
4 Way Match:@PENTAELZEROM vs Matt Jackson vs @orangecassidy vs @theaustingunn
We'll preview WrestleDream's
4 Way Tag Team Match for an
AEW World Tag Team Title Shot
On Wednesday on Dynamite! pic.twitter.com/akNnnw5vl8
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 24, 2023
UPDATED LINEUP FOR 9/27 DYNAMITE:
-Contract signing between Swerve Strickland and Adam Page for their WrestleDream Matchup
-Willow Nightingale vs. Julia Hart
-We’ll hear from Adam Cole and AEW World Champion MJF
-Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Matt Jackson vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Austin Gunn