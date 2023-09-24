AEW President Tony Khan has announced a new matchup for the September 27th edition of Dynamite from Broomfield, Colorado.

Penta El Zero Miedo, Matt Jackson, Austin Gunn, and Orange Cassidy will battle it out in a four-way matchup. This will be a preview of the four-way tag at WrestleDream, where the winner will receive a future opportunity at the AEW tag team titles.

Wednesday, 9/27

Broomfield, CO

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

Live on TBS, 8pm ET/7pm CT 4 Way Match:@PENTAELZEROM vs Matt Jackson vs @orangecassidy vs @theaustingunn We'll preview WrestleDream's

4 Way Tag Team Match for an

AEW World Tag Team Title Shot

On Wednesday on Dynamite! pic.twitter.com/akNnnw5vl8 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 24, 2023

UPDATED LINEUP FOR 9/27 DYNAMITE:

-Contract signing between Swerve Strickland and Adam Page for their WrestleDream Matchup

-Willow Nightingale vs. Julia Hart

-We’ll hear from Adam Cole and AEW World Champion MJF

-Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Matt Jackson vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Austin Gunn