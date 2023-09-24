A top star at IMPACT Wrestling has their contract coming up.

According to Fightful Select, Sami Callihan’s current deal with the company is set to expire at the end of September. The former world champion originally signed with IMPACT back in 2017. The report does state that there is interest on both sides for a new deal to be signed, but it is also noted that Callihan is able to speak with other wrestling companies in this time.

Prior to signing with IMPACT Callihan worked all over including MLW, WWE, NJPW, and Lucha Underground. Wrestling Headlines will keep you updated on his status.

