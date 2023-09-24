Tiffany Stratton is expected to be at tomorrow’s edition of WWE Monday Night Raw.

The former NXT Women’s Champion has been the talk of the town ever since working her program with Becky Lynch. According to PW Insider, a Stratton appearance on the red-brand is not unlikely, although WWE has yet to officially announce anything.

The current lineup for Monday’s Raw can be found below:

-The Judgment Day (Finn Balor & Damian Priest) (c) vs. Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship

-Dominik Mysterio vs. Dragon Lee for the NXT North American Championship

-Bronson Reed vs. Otis

-Shinsuke Nakamura responds to Seth Rollins’ challenge

-Cody Rhodes to open the show

-Drew McInytre on Miz TV