Dax Harwood explains why FTR decided to do an open challenge for the AEW tag team titles.

The Top Guys won the AEW tag team titles for the second time back in April of this year, and have gone on to have successful defenses over a slew of teams, including the Young Bucks at All In. Their latest victory was over the Workhorsemen (Anthony Henry & JD Drake) on last night’s edition of Collision.

However, some fans have criticized the champs for not defending the titles against more prominent opponents. Harwood disagrees, and took to social media to make his case.

I saw a lot of people ask “why are they wrestling these nobody teams?!”or “ANOTHER open challenge?!”. The reason we’re wrestling these “nobodies” is so they’re somebodies when FTR isn’t here anymore. That’s why. Last night was a great example.

Along with his post Harwood shared a clip from the match with the Workhorsemen, which saw Drake hit an incredible moonsault and nearly win the titles. Check it out below.