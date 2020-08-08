Raw Feud Continues During Live Twitch Broadcast

During a Twitch stream in which Zelina Vega was conducting an interview with Kayla Braxton, Bianca Belair attacked Vega to continue their feud from Monday Night Raw. The angle saw Montez Ford “poisoned” before his match on Raw. Backstage, Bianca Belair appeared and accused Vega of being the one who poisoned him.
The attack happens inside Vega’s home with Belair shouting “You know what you did!”
@BiancaBelairWWE invades @Zelina_VegaWWE's Twitch interview with @KaylaBraxtonWWE pic.twitter.com/h2Hu30pSF7
