WWE took some heat from fans on social media after the hand of a crew member hiding under the ring was caught on camera during last night’s Hell In a Cell main event, which saw WWE Champion Bobby Lashley retain over Drew McIntyre.

As seen below, the crew member’s hand could be seen coming from under the ring after Lashley chokeslammed McIntyre from the apron through a table at ringside. Fans knocked the company for having McIntyre take the bump on what appeared to be padding, and for having the crew member push the table pieces back around him.

While McIntyre may have taken a softer bump, he still suffered some battle wounds during the brutal Hell In a Cell main event. You can click here to see graphic photos of McIntyre’s body that were taken after the show ended.

Stay tuned for more. You can see a GIF and a parody video of the mystery HIAC hand below:

Why did a Mysterious Hand interfere in the match between Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley?

THE TRUTH IS OUT THERE pic.twitter.com/OXr2Bhl4kM — SkullsMedia.com by GIFSkull #HIAC (@SkullsMedia) June 21, 2021

a crash pad in hiac you better believe it. pic.twitter.com/elXjNPSHir — aussie wrestling? pretty hot rn (@DessiePlex) June 21, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.