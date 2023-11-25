Renee Paquette recently appeared as a guest on Women’s Wrestling Talk with TK Trinidad for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the AEW broadcast team member and backstage producer spoke about how she felt it was “disappointing” to see Saraya lose the AEW Women’s Championship on the October 10 episode of AEW Dynamite.

“I mean, for sure, disappointing,” Paquette said of Saraya losing the title to Hikaru Shida on 10/10. “I mean, you look at somebody like Saraya and what she brings to AEW, what she brings to that women’s division. And I think she kind of finding her footing again as well, after, you know, not wrestling for five-plus years. So for her to come back from this injury, thinking she was never gonna wrestle again, thinking she was fully retired, boots hung up to now coming back into this world and trying to figure it all out again.”

Paquette continued, “It’s been really cool to see her get into her groove, and I think are having that championship belt and being able to have a different run, I would have loved to have seen that I would have loved to have seen her be able to defend that title more and have some more of those matches and have more of those opportunities. Obviously, Shida is fantastic. We have so many great women. But yeah, Raya is my girl and I think that she just brings a certain cache to women’s wrestling. She really is that woman that… she didn’t single handedly but she was a big part of changing the way that we look at women’s wrestling and changing the mold of what female wrestlers are. I think that we all need to continue to slap a little respect on that woman’s name. She’s a badass.”

