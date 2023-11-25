Don’t expect to see “The Best in the World” at tonight’s WWE premium live event.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated WWE Survivor Series 2023 premium live event in CM Punk’s hometown of Chicago, Illinois this evening, the former AEW Champion has been the talk of the wrestling town.

With the rumors swirling regarding the possibility of Punk turning up as a surprise at tonight’s WWE Survivor Series 2023 show in “The Windy City,” the folks at Wrestle Votes have checked in with an unfortunate update for Punk fans.

“Ok guys, I’ve asked … everyone I can, every way I know how,” he began. “Nothing has changed.”

He added, “We will know one of two things when Survivor Series goes off the air: It was either the greatest kept surprise in company history OR it just wasn’t meant to be, yet.”

Make what you will of the “yet” portion of that update.

Join us here tonight for live WWE Survivor Series 2023 results coverage from Rosemont, Ill.