Drew McIntyre has a fresh coat of paint after turning heel and getting a renewed push in WWE heading into tonight’s Survivor Series 2023 premium live event.

But where does “The Scottish Warrior” and WWE stand in terms of contract negotiations?

As noted, McIntyre’s deal with WWE is scheduled to expire soon after WrestleMania 40 next April, and according to PWInsider.com, the two sides have yet to enter into serious negotiations on a new deal.

WWE apparently feels with more than five months to go before his current deal is up, that there is plenty of time for the two sides to come to an agreement.

For his part, McIntyre is apparently willing to let the deal expire, as he has been interested in spending more than a quick visit to his family in Scotland. Due to him living in the United States, he doesn’t get the chance to spend any extended time with his family back home.

McIntyre has reportedly wanted to some extended time with his family, particularly following the recent loss of his wife’s sister.

Drew McIntyre joins forces with The Judgment Day to take on Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso and Sami Zayn in tonight’s Men’s WarGames main event at WWE Survivor Series 2023 at AllState Arena in Rosemont, Ill.

