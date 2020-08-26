In her final appearance on today’s WWE The Bump, Renee Young spoke about some of her favorite interviews that she conducted during her time with the company. Highlights are below.

Thanks the WWE Universe for their everlasting support:

It’s crazy! You look back and say eight years, you know, I had such a great connection with WWE, and [also] with the WWE Universe. To read all this stuff…and to see this affectionate outpour, it really is crazy. Thank you.

Names Paul Heyman, Kevin Owens, and Samoa Joe as her favorite interviews:

I always love a good heel interview,” she began. “I’ve had some great moments with Paul Heyman. He brought me up a level when I was doing my backstage interviews. He helped me flex my acting chops a bit. Kevin Owens is also great. He always said ridiculous things and tried to get me to pop, and Samoa Joe too. Joe was, at the time, doing a program with my husband, and he would say things to me about Jon [to get under my skin]. You try to be professional, but everyone knows that Jon and I are married, so I had to create this undertone where I’d be like, ‘How dare you say that about my husband.’ I’d have to say those would have to be some of my favorite interviews.

Some of her favorite moments:

For commentary, obviously, doing WrestleMania [35] was a proud moment,” she reflected. “Being able to open and close the show was really cool. Also, in Saudi Arabia, that was a great moment. Obviously, calling the show was really cool, but realizing the scope of WWE, and how little girls knew who I was, really put things in perspective for me. It was really wild. I’ve had a lot of great times in WWE, but there have been times where I questioned, ‘Hey, when should I make the jump, what should I do next?’ It’s not easy to walk away from all these people,” she said teary-eyed. “If you don’t think I was crying walking into the airport the other day, you’re wrong. I held on all day, and then I let it all out.

