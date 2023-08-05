The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) My Name Is event that took place on Friday night in Detroit, Michigan, courtesy of CageMatch.net:

Jordan Oliver defeats Adrian Alanis and Caleb Konley and Jimmy Lloyd and Rico Gonzalez and Shane Mercer (9:57)

Masha Slamovich defeats Alec Price (11:28)

Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) defeat Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Xtremo) (8:59)

Komander defeats Joey Janela (12:02)

Sawyer Wreck defeats Parrow (13:17)

The Rejects (John Wayne Murdoch & Reed Bentley) defeat Second Gear Crew (1 Called Manders & Mance Warner) (13:22)

Death Match: Cole Radrick defeats Crazy King (10:03)



BUSSY (Allie Katch & Effy) defeat Bang And Matthews (August Matthews & Davey Bang)

GCW World Title Match: Blake Christian (c) defeats Mike Bailey (23:21)