Despite mixed reviews from fans and critics, “Black Adam,” was commercially successful for DC Comics.

The movie had the best opening weekend of any of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s movies as the leading star.

The Rock announced in December that “Black Adam 2” was not moving forward as DC Studios was overhauled soon after its release, with James Gunn and Peter Safran taking over as leaders of the studios.

He discussed this when appearing on Kevin Hart’s “Hart to Hart” talk show on Peacock.

“‘Black Adam’ got caught in a vortex of new leadership. It was so many changes in leadership. Anytime you have a company, a publicly traded company, and you have all those changes in leadership, you have people coming in who, creatively and fiscally, are going to make decisions that you may not agree with.” “That will always be one of the biggest mysteries,” Johnson said. “You have the biggest opening of your career. Sure, no China, which could’ve been maybe 100 or 200 million more dollars. You have a superhero and you want to grow out the franchise. You bring back Superman and Henry Cavill, which the world went crazy. And we created a diverse superhero portfolio, where we have just men and women of color in ‘Black Adam.’”

H/T to Variety