The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) No Signal in the Hills 3 event that took place on Friday night from the Ukrainian Culture Center in Los Angeles, California, courtesy of CageMatch.net:

Four Way Match: Steph De Lander defeats Allie Katch and Maki Itoh and Masha Slamovich

GCW World Title Match: Blake Christian (c) defeats Chris Bey

The Rejects (John Wayne Murdoch & Reed Bentley) defeat Joey Janela & Sawyer Wreck

Leon Slater defeats Jack Cartwheel

Gringo Loco defeats Mance Warner

Six Way Scramble Match: Jordan Oliver defeats Alec Price and Brayden Toon and Calibus and Jimmy Lloyd and Jordan Cruz

Jacob Fatu defeats Effy

Johnny Game Changer (John Hennigan) defeats Nick Gage