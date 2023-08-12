Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from Friday’s show at the Sanford Civic Center in Sanford, Florida:

* Edris Enofe defeated Luca Crusifino

* Dani Palmer defeated Izzi Dame

* Bronco Nima and Lucien Price defeated Dante Chen and Boa. Nima and Price dominated and looked good while doing so, hitting a double team combo finisher on Chen for the pin

* Trick Williams defeated Dijak via DQ. The disqualification came when a frustrated Dijak attacked Trick with his belt. After the bell, Dijak continued with the assault and went for a steel chair until Eddy Thorpe made the save, sending Dijak to the floor so that the referee could eject him

* Elektra Lopez and Lola Vice defeated Karmen Petrovic and Valentina Feroz. Vice pinned Petrovic for the pin to win

* Gallus (Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey, Wolfgang) defeated Hank Walker, Tank Ledger and Eddy Thorpe. Good strong performance by all involved here, but Gallus dominated to finish the match, hitting a big double team finisher on Tank for the pin to win

Intermission

* Thea Hail defeated Jacy Jayne. Hail, who was accompanied by Duke Hudson, forced Jayne to tap out with the Kimura Lock

* Tyler Bate and Tavion Heights defeated Myles Borne and Damon Kemp. At one point Kemp took an airplane spin from Bate, which went around 15 spins. Kemp was so dazed after the move that he tried to pin the referee while Bate counted. Bate hit the Tyler Driver 97 on Borne for the pin to win

* Gigi Dolin defeated Kiana James

* NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes retained over Andre Chase, who was accompanied by Thea Hail and Duke Hudson. Chase received this title shot for winning a Battle Royal at the March 25 show in the same venue. The Chase U tension continued as a grumpy Hail paced around at ringside. She also did not like it when Chase used her Kimura Lock. Later on, Hail tried to throw in the towel on Chase (like he did at The Bash) while Hayes had a submission locked in, but Duke stopped her. Hail and Hudson fought for the towel, which led to Hayes getting the pin with his springboard DDT. After the match, Wes Lee came out and faced off with Hayes. They had words and Lee stormed off. Hayes spoke to the crowd and hyped up Lee vs. Dijak on next week’s NXT to determine who challenges him for the NXT Title at Heatwave. Hayes also thanked fans for coming to the show, and then wrapped up by leading a “We are NXT!” chant to send everyone home happy

