The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling)Planet Death 2023 event that took place on July 19th, 2023 at the Shin-kiba 1st RING in Tokyo, Japan and will air later tonight via a tape delay on FITE+, courtesy of CageMatch.net:

Shane Mercer defeats Shigehiro Irie (9:11)

Blake Christian, Gringo Loco & Joey Janela defeat Takashi Sasaki, Tomoya Hirata & Toru Sugiura (11:33)

Charli Evans, Rina Yamashita & Sawyer Wreck defeat Daisuke Masaoka & Yankee Two Kenju (Isami Kodaka & Yuko Miyamoto) (13:24)

Masashi Takeda defeats Masha Slamovich (10:58)

Jimmy Lloyd & Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) defeat ERE (Takayuki Ueki, Toshiyuki Sakuda & Violento Jack) (12:55)

Death Match: Jun Kasai defeats John Wayne Murdoch (12:27)