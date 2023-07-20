The AEW TNT Title will be on the line at the upcoming AEW All Out pay-per-view.

Friday’s AEW Rampage will see Darby Allin win the Royal Rampage two-ring Battle Royal to become the new #1 contender to AEW TNT Champion Luchasaurus. The title match will take place at All Out. You can click here for full Rampage spoilers to air on Friday.

With Christian Cage in the corner of Luchasaurus, it will be interesting to see if Sting comes out with Allin to even the odds.

The 2023 AEW All Out pay-per-view is scheduled for Sunday, September 3 from the United Center in Chicago, IL. No other matches have been revealed as of this writing.

