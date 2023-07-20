The July 21 edition of AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday from the TD Garden in Boston. Below are spoilers:

* Darby Allin won the Royal Rampage two-ring Battle Royal. Allin last eliminated Swerve Strickland for the win, and now will challenge AEW TNT Champion Luchasaurus at All Out on September 3 in Chicago. The match also featured Komander, Nick Wayne, Big Bill, Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, Jake Hager, Matt Sydal, Matt Hardy, Ethan Page, Isiah Kassidy, The Butcher, The Blade, Minoru Suzuki, Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, and ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Brian Cage, Kaun and Toa Liona

* The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn defeated Johnny TV, QT Marshall and Aaron Solo

* AEW TBS Champion Kris Statlander retained over Marina Shafir

