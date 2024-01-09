Rey Fenix gives an update on when he can return to AEW.

The former AEW International Champion has not wrestled since October due to a number of injuries that forced him to take some time off. During an interview with Denise Salcedo, the Lucha Bro says he hopes to be able to come back soon after consulting with his doctors.

We are working on the recovery. It’s one of my…I think it’s the worst injury, but I’m taking my time. I’m doing a good job in my recovery. I put everything with the doctors. I’m following the doctor’s line. I’m doing my best, and I think…I can’t talk so much about — but soon. Soon, I will be in the ring, doing lucha libre, doing the thing that makes me so happy.

Fenix and his brother, Penta, are former AEW tag team champions and have been with AEW since its inception back in 2019. You can check out his full comments below.