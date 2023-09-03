Rhea Ripley has retained the WWE Women’s World Title over Raquel Rodriguez.

Tonight’s WWE Payback Premium Live Event saw Ripley defeat Rodriguez to remain the WWE Women’s World Champion. The match went back & forth with Rodriguez controlling a lot of the offense, but WWE NXT North America Champion Dominik Mysterio interfered at the end and helped Ripley get the win.

Ripley began her first reign with the title by defeating Charlotte Flair during Night One of WrestleMania 39 on April 1. She has held the strap for 154 recognized days and counting.

This was the third televised singles match between Ripley and Rodriguez since they began working together in October 4, 2017. Ripley won their first match at NXT Halloween Havoc on October 28, 2020, but then Rodriguez got the win back in a Last Woman Standing match at NXT New Year’s Evil on January 6, 2021. Tonight’s win by Ripley puts their series of televised singles matches at 2-1.

