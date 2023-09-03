Jey Uso is now a member of the WWE RAW roster.

Tonight’s WWE Payback Premium Live Event saw Grayson Waller welcome Cody Rhodes to The Grayson Waller Effect, for what he said may be the greatest GWE of all-time. Waller had been teasing a big scoop to come from Rhodes, one that Waller heard going around the locker room. After some taunting between the two, Rhodes promised to give Waller this big scoop.

Rhodes recalled how he was watching a recent SmackDown episode when he saw a wrong that he felt like he had to right. Rhodes said he used whatever political stroke he had to make this happen, but he hopes he does not regret the decision. Rhodes then introduced the newest member of the RAW roster and out came Uso to a huge reaction.

Uso made his way down to the ring as fans cheered him on. Uso and Rhodes stopped at ringside to stare at each other, then they shared a nod of respect as Rhodes kept walking up the ramp, and Uso made his way into the ring to pose for fans in the opposite corners. Waller cut the music and joked about being unprepared for the interview. Waller went on and said as successful as Uso was in a tag team with brother Jimmy Uso, he’s accomplished nothing on his own. Waller continued with subtle shots at Uso and commented that Jey really needs The Grayson Waller Rub. Uso suddenly reacted with a superkick to lay Waller out while Rhodes watched from the stage.

Uso’s music started back up as he played to the crowd for a big pop. Uso kept posing in the corners and on the ropes to a loud ovation. Rhodes watched from the stage in approval to end the segment.

WWE has already updated the official RAW roster with the addition of Jey. He has not been a member of the red brand since the 2019 WWE Superstar Shakeup, which lasted until The Usos returned to SmackDown in January 2020.

This was Jey’s first WWE TV appearance since he “quit” on the August 11 SmackDown amid ongoing issues with The Bloodline, specifically how Jimmy helped Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeat Jey in their Tribal Combat match at SummerSlam, and the fallout from that angle.

The timing of Jey’s move to RAW is interesting as Jimmy returned to SmackDown last night and first interrupted John Cena’s return promo. Jimmy stated then that he did what he did to Jey at SummerSlam because loves his brother and would save him over and over again, and he didn’t want Jey to become corrupt like Reigns and Cena. The back & forth segment ended with Cena blocking a cheap shot superkick, then slamming Jimmy with the Attitude Adjustment. Jimmy later had backstage words with AJ Styles over how Mia Yim felt disrespected by Uso. Solo Sikoa broke the argument up by knocking them both down from behind. Solo looked down at Jimmy and told him he’s not out of The Bloodline until they say he’s out. Jimmy got back up and said there’s nothing Solo, Roman or Paul Heyman can tell him to do. Jimmy later helped Solo defeat Styles in the SmackDown main event. After the match, Jimmy was all smiles as he hit the ring to celebrate with Solo as a confused Heyman watched from the apron. Solo stared at Jimmy, then laid him out with a Samoan Spike. Heyman and Solo left, and Jimmy superkicked Styles back down, then hit a top rope splash. Jimmy stood at the ropes and looked out at Solo and Heyman, then raised his finger in the air. Heyman was seen talking to someone on the phone, likely The Tribal Chief, as Michael Cole said it looks like Jimmy wants back in The Bloodline. Jimmy continued looking out at Solo and Heyman with his 1 in the air to end the Payback go-home episode.

WWE was expected to pick up on the build to the first Uso vs. Uso match soon, but it remains to be seen how that feud will go now that the brothers are on separate brands. It will be interesting to see how The Bloodline reacts to the move in the storylines, and if the storyline will move over to RAW while also running on SmackDown.

