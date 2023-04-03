Rhea Ripley discusses the constant changes that occur in WWE.

The top company superstar, who dethroned Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 to become the new SmackDown Women’s Champion, spoke on this topic with PW Mania during the Mania 39 press junket. When asked about Triple H being in charge and Vince McMahon possibly returning Ripley had this to say:

There’s changes everywhere, every single day. Most the time we don’t notice. Sometimes we do. Sometimes we don’t. And having Triple H in charge has definitely been different. And I really do enjoy it. I feel like it’s a different time in the WWE. And with Vince, I don’t know what stance he has in the company right now. So, I haven’t been on social media. So I’m probably behind all of you guys.

Ripley adds that Vince will probably continue to let Triple H book the creative of WWE. It should be noted that this interview took place before Endeavor announced their purchase of WWE this morning.

But having him possibly be back. I mean, I haven’t really noticed too much. I feel like he respects Triple H to a point where he knows that he’s doing great things here in the company, and it’s going in a new way that is skyrocketing to a different level. So I feel like he’s not going to change that. I feel like he’s gonna backtrack.

Ripley’s championship win at WrestleMania 39 makes her a grand slam champion for WWE.