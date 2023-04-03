The biggest WWE RAW of the year will air live tonight from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California without fallout from WrestleMania 39.

WWE has not announced any happenings for tonight’s RAW as of this writing, but WRKDWrestling notes how it’s rumored that WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H will open the show with an announcement.

Other rumored plans for tonight’s RAW include new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens defending their newly-won titles, a special guest joining the Latino World Order with Legado del Fantasma and 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, plus a tag team main event with Solo Sikoa and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes and a mystery partner.

You can click here for a spoiler on tonight’s RAW.

