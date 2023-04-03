The Dyad have reportedly requested their releases from WWE NXT.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that The Schism’s Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler have requested their releases from the company. There’s no word yet on why they have asked to be let go but they’re expected to go public with the request.

Formerly known as James Drake and Zack Gibson of The Grizzled Young Veterans, the duo was put with The Schism in July 2022. They last wrestled at NXT Stand & Deliver on Saturday, teaming with Joe Gacy and Ava for a loss to Chase University’s Andre Chase, Duke Hudson, Thea Hail and Tyler Bate. The Schism would have won control of Chase U if they won. Reid took the pin from Hudson to end the match.

Reid has changed his name back to James Drake on Twitter. He posted a photo of the team on Saturday after Stand & Deliver and wrote, “Dark match. Pre show. Main show. Different names. It doesn’t matter. We’ll always deliver. We’ll always be Grizzled.”

Reid began working with WWE in January 2017, while Fowler started in April 2018. They were the inaugural NXT UK Tag Team Champions.

It’s expected that the ring veterans will be in demand on the indie scene in the United States, and in the UK.

Below is the full tweet from Drake:

Dark match.

Pre show.

Main show.

Different names. It doesn't matter. We'll always deliver.

We'll always be 𝗚𝗿𝗶𝘇𝘇𝗹𝗲𝗱. pic.twitter.com/vFvueMrz2Z — James Drake (@Jagger_WWE) April 1, 2023

