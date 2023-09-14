Rhino reveals a new role with IMPACT Wrestling.

The longtime veteran spoke about his current run with IMPACT during the latest edition of the Kurt Angle Show, where he was the featured guest. Rhino tells the Olympic Hero that he now has a larger workload but no increase in pay. He adds that business tends to pick up this time year with outside bookings.

Well just with the marina, Big Daddy’s Boatyard. So, we’re getting ready for the winter season so that’s always fun. Getting everything out, ready for the winter and with wrestling, it just seems like it always picks up this time of the year and so yeah, just doing that and with IMPACT, I’m producing now. So, it’s like more of a workload but the same pay so.

Rhino was listed as one of the producers for IMPACT’s recent Victory Road event alongside RD Evans, D-Lo Brown, Tommy Dreamer, Gail Kim and Lance Storm.

Elsewhere in the interview, Rhino spoke about his decision to not return to WWE when they relaunched ECW. You can read about that by clicking here.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)