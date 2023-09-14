Tyler Breeze reflects on his pairing with Dirty Dango (Fandango), where the duo formed the Breezango team.

During an interview with Unscriptify Breeze says that he and Dango, who wrestled together for nearly three years under the WWE and NXT banner, probably would have never won tag team gold on the WWE main roster had they remained with the company.

I don’t think so. I don’t think it would have ever happened on Raw or SmackDown. There was a time where we got really hot as a babyface tag team and they were really behind what we were doing. They loved the Fashion Files, they really liked what we were doing and they cared about us to the point where, we did some in-ring promos with New Day, and we were right in there with them. It wasn’t these random guys that no one cared about. It was right there where they could have done something good with us. There was one or two times where they were going to make us number one contenders or do something, and it was the only time where I thought, ‘Man, I think they missed the boat on how hot we were right there.’ I just don’t know if they would have ever really let it go. It would have been what it would have been, and then away we go. Going to NXT was the right call.

Breezango did capture the NXT tag team titles in 2020, but the reign didn’t last super long.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)