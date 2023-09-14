WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins has topped the annual PWI 500 list.

Pro Wrestling Illustrated released their 33rd list of the top 500 pro wrestlers in the world, and Rollins was ranked #1. He previously ranked #1 in 2015 and 2019.

The rankings are based on criteria that includes win-loss record, titles won, quality of competition, major feuds, prominence within a wrestler’s promotion, and overall wrestling ability.

As seen below, Rollins is featured on the PWI 500 cover with his former brothers in The Shield – the #2 ranked Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and the #3 ranked AEW International Champion Jon Moxley.

The top 10 for 2023 features four wrestlers from WWE, three from AEW, one from NJPW, one from Impact Wrestling, and one from AAA.

We will have the full PWI 500 shortly. Below is the top 10 and cover:

1. WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins

2. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

3. AEW International Champion Jon Moxley

4. WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER

5. AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo

6. AEW World & ROH World Tag Team Champion MJF

7. NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Champion Kazuchika Okada

8. Orange Cassidy

9. Josh Alexander

10. Cody Rhodes

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.