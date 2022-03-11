IMPACT star and WWE/ECW legend Rhino recently joined Denise Salcedo on Instinct Culture, where the master of the Gore spoke on a number of pro-wrestling related topics, including his thoughts on the Honor No More ROH talent that has been appearing in IMPACT for the last few months. Highlights are below.

Says he enjoyed watching the ROH talent grow:

Well, I don’t feel too good when they’re punching me in my face, or hitting me with kendo sticks or whatever it may be, But, you know, some of these guys — like the first match Vinnie had in Ring of Honor was with me. Watching Taven, and Kenny King, and all these guys grow.

How he worked in ROH in the early 2000s:

I was there in the early teens, you know, like 2000, for two and a half years, and, you know, watching these guys come in, they grow, and, [become] main eventers, and champions, and then to have them part of the locker room, when they’re not hitting me, let me put it this way, speaking as a fan, it’s great to have them as part of that locker room because they bring nothing but intensity, and they bring nothing but positive things to the locker room.

