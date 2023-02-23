Ric Flair recently talked about a wide range of topics on his To Be The Man podcast.

During it, Flair shared his take that he doesn’t think Sami Zayn should be added to the Undisputed WWE Universal Title match between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 39. Instead, he thinks Rhodes should win the title.

“I’m going to stay true to my thought process and it’s going to be Roman and Cody. The three-way, and I’ve seen some. They can be really good, but it’s not nearly as meaningful, especially if the champion doesn’t get beat. To me, that’s not really changing the title. If you beat the third guy, then what are you really doing? You didn’t beat the champ. Whichever way they go, I’m sure they will have a hell of a match. I think Cody deserves it, but Roman has done such an outstanding job that if they leave it on Roman, more power to him. Sometimes you don’t want to take the momentum off of something that is working so well. People could be deceived by that too. I want to see (Cody win) because that’s the one chip as Cody would say that his dad never got. I would like to see him have it one time. I don’t think it would hurt Roman at this point, but there again, I don’t know because I’m not really good at the actual statistics of marketing and everything else. Roman has been carrying the flag for a long time.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription