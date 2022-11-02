Ric Flair recently talked about a wide range of topics on his To Be The Man podcast.

During it, MJF turned babyface when he was beaten down last week on AEW Dynamite by The Firm ahead of his World Heavyweight Championship match with Jon Moxley. According to Flair, AEW shouldn’t have turned him babyface.

“I don’t like that personally. I just think the fans turn you. The promotion should never turn you. If you’re that hot as a heel, the fans will begin to respect you so much, very similar to how they did with the Horseman. We became babyfaces without actually even having a turn. I think their problem is they don’t have a strong enough babyface over there to keep him a heel. Maybe that’s the issue because the guy, if he’s that hot and he’s still young, I would make him the champion and I would feed him babyfaces for a couple of years like they do with Roman. Give the guy a chance to wear the title for a long time and let him be the flagship guy. I think he’s really good. If you think he’s the best, why not go with him? He’s certainly been the topic of a lot of conversation between going there and WWE. You don’t know what to believe anymore, but I’m sure Tony decided that he was a very intricate part of what he wanted to do with his company and that’s why Tony paid him. That would be my guess.”

