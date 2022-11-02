Two more top indie promotions have joined FITE TV’s new FITE+ streaming service.

We noted before how GCW joined FITE+ this week, bringing their future live events and their entire video library of 240 events to the platform. It was also announced that The Wrestling Revolver, owned by Sami Callihan, and Black Label Pro, have joined the platform.

Black Label is coming to FITE+ from IWTV, while TWR had no streaming home before now, and was running only on pay-per-view.

TWR and Black Label will both return to action on Saturday, November 12. TWR will run their Smoke ‘Em If Ya Got ‘Em event from Dayton, OH, while Black Label Pro will run their Slamilton event from Crown Point, Indiana.

The monthly cost for FITE+ is still just $4.99, or $49.99 per year. A 7-day free trial is also being offered. FITE+ offers content from GCW, Black Label, TWR, the NWA, Top Rank, Triller Fight Club, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, SlapFight, GrappleFest, MCW, Glory Pro, and others.

