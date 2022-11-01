Game Changer Wrestling has signed a new streaming deal with FITE TV.

GCW will now be exclusively available on FITE’s subscription service, FITE+. The $4.99 price per month will include all offerings from FITE+, which now includes the approximately 75 shows per year that GCW puts on, as well as access to 240 past events.

The first GCW live event under the FITE+ deal will be the Nick Gage Invitational, which takes place on Saturday, November 12 in Chicago.

For a limited time, a 7-day free trial to FITE+ is being offered.

GCW Founder & CEO Brett Lauderdale and FITE COO Michael Weber offered comments in a press release issued to us today.

“Over the last 6 years, we’ve been blessed to meet so many loyal and hardcore fans all over the USA and around the world. Their support has allowed us to experience unprecedented growth and change the game in independent wrestling,” Lauderdale said. “Now, as our schedule becomes busier and our catalog continues to grow, we want to make it easier for all our fans to follow us on this journey. We are proud to continue our partnership with Fite and bring our entire library, along with all future live events to Fite+, which will allow us to strengthen our relationship with our existing fanbase, while introducing Game Changer Wrestling to a new generation of Indie Wrestling fans.”

“The spectacular rise of GCW and the energy of its shows is like nothing else in the business,” Weber said. “Brett Lauderdale’s tenacity and understanding of the soul of wrestling, and talent like Joey Janela and Nick Gage, and the fans themselves, that respond and demand more, have created this success. We’re always looking to bring more value to our subscription package — so we’re confident our customers are going to love this deal.”

