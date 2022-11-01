Lucha libre legend Rey Mysterio recently joined The National for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, which included the former world champion hyping up his showdown with GUNTHER for the Intercontinental championship.

During the interview, Mysterio would address his decision to leave WWE back in 2015, stating that he was exhausted both mentally and physically at the time, but always knew he would return for one final run. Check out full highlights from that part of the conversation below.

Says he left because he was tired, but always knew that he would return at some point:

“I left because I was just tired physically, mentally and I just wanted to reconnect with my family. But I always knew that I wanted to come back and I wanted to retire in the WWE.”

Calls WWE his home:

“My career was definitely going to end in WWE, no matter what. I never really had any desire to go anywhere else. It has always been the WWE. Now I know the WWE has always been my home.”