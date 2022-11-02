A title rematch plus several additional matches and segments have been announced for next Tuesday’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network.

NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter will defend their title against Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons next week.

The title match was announced during this week’s NXT show, and is a rematch from last week. Last week’s show ended with Chance and Carter retaining their titles, only after the referee reversed his original decision to restart the match. Lyons and Stark expressed frustration on this week’s show, but Stark was especially upset, and then let her frustration get the best of her in losing to Indi Hartwell. Stark promised Lyons her head will be in the game next week for their rematch.

Brutus Creed will finally get his hands on Damon Kemp in a Five Minute Challenge next Tuesday night.

Julius Creed defeated Kemp in an Ambulance Match at NXT Halloween Havoc and per the stipulation, Brutus gets a match with Kemp. The Creeds came out last week and demanded Kemp adhere to the stipulation, but he revealed that he wasn’t medically cleared to compete just yet. WWE confirmed the match on this week’s show, noting that it will be a Five Minute Challenge.

Andre Chase vs. Charlie Dempsey will also take place next Tuesday.

This week’s NXT saw Thea Hail take a loss to Kianna James. After the match, Dempsey, the son of William Regal, returned and attacked Chase until Duke Hudson hit the ring for the save. Hudson had been ordered to the back earlier in the match for helping Hail kick out of a pin by James, with Chase furious at him for cheating. Dempsey made his official main NXT brand debut back on August 23, brought in by Chase to help train some of the Chase U students. Chase lashed out at Dempsey for being too aggressive, and Dempsey stormed off after deciding Chase’s class was too soft. Chase then defeated Dempsey on the August 30 NXT show, and was not seen until this week’s show.

Alba Fyre’s mission to take out Toxic Attraction will continue next week as she hunts Jacy Jayne.

This week’s NXT show saw Toxic Attraction’s Jayne and Gigi Dolin host a celebration for NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose and the 1 year anniversary of her title win. After major praise for Rose and a video package on her NXT career, Rose then cut a promo and guaranteed no one will be able to knock her from her throne. Fyre then interrupted and took out Dolin while Jayne and Rose watched from ringside. Fyre put Dolin through a table with a Gory Bomb, then promised to take out Jayne next week, before taking the title from Rose in two weeks.

Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs. Hank Walker is also on the card for next week’s NXT.

Stacks vs. Hank was made after a backstage segment with the injured Tony D’Angelo and Stacks on this week’s NXT show. Tony D commented on being proud of Stacks for handling business, which comes after D’Angelo said he was also proud of Stacks for his hard-fought loss to Shinsuke Nakamura on October 18, a match that was arranged by Tony D to teach Stacks a lesson. Stacks said Walker, the former NXT security guard, will be easy money, and Tony D seemed confident in his abilities. Elektra Lopez ended up interrupting Tony D and Stacks, promising that she will be more dangerous now that she’s on her own.

Finally, Joe Gacy and Cameron Grimes will finish their war on next week’s NXT episode.

This week’s NXT featured Vic Joseph interviewing The Schism – Gacy, Ava Raine, Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid. After addressing their relationship with Raine and their mission, Raine lashed out over Grimes tweeting about how she was just brainwashed. Raine said she saw what Grimes could never see, the fact that The Schism can do so much more together than she can as an individual, and Grimes never beat The Schism, he just paid The O.C. to win a match for him. Raine then said Grimes can’t just reject The Schism and walk away as they are committed to making an example out of him, and they plan to follow through on that commitment as Gacy faces Grimes for the last time next week.

Below is the current NXT line-up for next Tuesday, along with related clips from this week’s show:

* Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs. Hank Walker

* Charlie Dempsey vs. Andre Chase

* Joe Gacy vs. Cameron Grimes for the last time

* Brutus Creed vs. Damon Kemp in a 5 Minute Challenge

* Alba Fyre promises to take out Jacy Jayne of Toxic Attraction

* NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter defend against Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark

