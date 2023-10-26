Ric Flair makes his very first appearance for AEW.

The Nature Boy shockingly appeared on this evening’s edition of Dynamite in Philadelphia, where Tony Schiavone presented him as Sting’s surprise gift from AEW President Tony Khan. Flair called Sting one of the nicest guys he’s ever met, and praised him for putting pro-wrestling on the map during his heyday. The two longtime friends shared a WHOOO off, with Flair hitting The Icon with a chop. However, the fun didn’t end there.

TNT Champion Christian Cage, along with Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne, interrupted the segment and insulted Sting, Flair, and Darby Allin, who was also at ringside wearing an arm-sling. Cage eventually challenged Sting and Allin to a trios match at the November 18th Full Gear pay-per-view, a challenge which Sting accepted, stating that they will find a parter for the match (not Flair).

UPDATED LINEUP FOR AEW FULL GEAR:

AEW World Championship Match:

MJF (c) vs. Jay White

AEW Women’s Championship Match:

Toni Storm will challenge for the title

ROH Tag Team Championship Match:

MJF (c) vs. The Gunns (Austin & Colten)

Sting, Darby Allin & TBD vs. Christian Cage, Luchasaurus & Nick Wayne