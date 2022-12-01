On the latest edition of his To Be The Man podcast the legendary Ric Flair spoke about the return of Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat, who wrestled alongside FTR at a recent Big Time Wrestling event. The Nature Boy discusses his love of Steamboat, why he thinks he is the best babyface in the business, and how he thinks he could make another return to the ring. Highlights can be found below.

Whether he thinks Ricky Steamboat will wrestle again:

I have not spoken to him, so I don’t know the answer to that. When I spoke to him, we were trying to get him to work with us. He indicated to me back then that he didn’t think, health-wise, he was ready to do it. It’s what makes him feel good.

Thinks he could wrestle again, and do it better than last time:

Like I say about myself, I could wrestle again right now too, and I’d be a lot better than I was in the Last Match because when you’re gone away that long you forget about little things that’ll make a difference and you spend too much time getting in shape for it that you don’t think about little things like dehydrating. I was so into the training part that I forgot about little things.

Calls Steamboat the best babyface in the history of the business:

I think he should do what he wants to do. He’s Ricky Steamboat, there’s only going to be one Ricky Steamboat, whether it’s good or bad, it’s not going to affect his legacy. He’s the best babyface in the history of the business.

