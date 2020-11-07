During his interview with VOC Nation, Ricardo Rodriguez spoke on leaving the WWE on bad terms. Here’s what he had to say:

I didn’t leave (WWE) on good terms because I was very angry and bitter when I went and asked for my release. I wasn’t happy being there, and I know I said a lot of (stuff) I shouldn’t have. I regret how I said things. I don’t necessarily take back much of what I said because a lot of people that left after I did said a lot of the same things. But I regret how I said things. I should have taken a different approach… I was angry, I was upset, I had a substance abuse problem, there’s a whole lot of things that went into it… If the opportunity presents itself (to work behind the scenes) I would jump on it immediately.

