AEW star and current FTW champion Ricky Starks was the latest guest on Rasslin With Brandon Walker to discuss a wide range of topics, which included Starks sharing a story of the time he worked with Universal champion Roman Reigns in WWE. Highlights are below.

On getting to work with Roman Reigns in WWE:

When I showed up to work that day, they didn’t say ‘you’re going to be a cop’ or ‘you’re going to be a sheriff.’ They called it something else. It was like the guys who sit in the office and when something cool happens, they throw on the vest. I was a fake (security guard) basically. If there was a drug bust in town, I’m going to show up late after SWAT already showed up. I don’t know who that is. I went there, talked to Roman, put these cuffs on and they were really tight.

Says Reigns apologized to him afterwards:

He goes, ‘I can’t do anything while I have my hands cuffed, so, sorry ahead of time.’ I went to grab him and he [double axe handles me]. We get to the corner and he starts stomping the shit out of me. He’s a really great guy because afterward he apologized.

