During an interview with talkSPORT, Ridge Holland spoke on why he’s excited about the NXT rebrand. Here’s what he had to say:

It’s exciting times regardless of what you might hear. You look back over history, over the past few decades and whether it’s RAW or SmackDown, every so often, they go through a revamp. Whether it’s the set, the structure, this and that. NXT is no different. It’s exciting. There’s nothing negative about it. Everyone I know that I’m speaking to about it are chomping at the bit and I don’t really know the ins and outs of what’s coming. I’ve not seen anything regarding the set or anything like that, but the logo is cool and different. I’m just excited to go to work and see how it all unfolds.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: talkSPORT. H/T 411Mania.