With Supercard of Honor in the rear-view mirror, let’s see what ROH has in store for the future:
- Brian Cage vs. Ortiz
- Jay Lethal vs. Darius Martin
- The Infantry vs. LFI
- Tracy Williams vs. Daniel Garcia
- Willow Nightingale vs. Notorious Mimi
- Even Stevens vs. The Righteous
- Tony Nese vs. Konosuke Takeshita
- Six-man Tag: Lucha Bros & Mark Briscoe vs. WorkHorsemen & Shane Taylor
- ROH Pure Championship: Katsuyori Shibata (c) vs. Christopher Daniels
- ROH Women’s Championship: Athena (c) vs.
Ring of Honor TV 4/6/23
From the UBS Arena in Elmont, NY and Ian Riccaboni, Nigel McGuinness, and Caprice Coleman are on commentary tonight.