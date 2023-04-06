Christopher Daniels doesn’t plan to stop wrestling anytime soon.

The Fallen Angel spoke with WrestleZone ahead of his showdowh with Katsuyori Shibata on this evening’s ROH TV, where he will be challenging the Japanese legend for the Pure Championship.

During his interview, Daniels spoke on a number of topics, including whether AEW/ROH are still eyeballing anyone on the indie scene at the moment.

Not really, not really. Honestly, I feel like the people that were interested in are people that are making their name,” Christopher Daniels admitted. “I don’t feel like I’m gonna be surprised by someone on the independents myself. The people that Tony likes and the people that Tony gets excited about signing, I feel like those people are already making their name; they’re getting their spotlight on their own. He likes to sort of fan the flame of someone who’s starting to break out on the independent scene.

Regarding his own career, Danielson says that his decision to keep wrestling is 100% selfish, but he will utilize as much ring-time as he can before the “wheels fall off.”

It’s 100% selfish. I want to try and continue to perform as much as I can, and understanding that we’ve got such a full roster and television time being limited, my opportunities won’t always happen on AEW television, and I recognize that. I understand it, and I’m not sad about that. I mean, I wish I could be on television more often, but I understand why I’m not. So I want to continue to perform as much as I can. So I was doing a lot of stuff with DEFY, doing stuff with Warrior. I just last night had a match in North Dakota,” Christopher Daniels added. “I wrestled a man by the name of Kevin Ku, who’s a very good young talent. These are things that I want to continue to do so I could still sort of scratch that performance itch. I’m not 100% ready to hang it up, and there will come a time when I am. I know, and like you said, I’m at the tail end of it, so it’s close. I know it’s coming soon. It’s a knock on the door that I can expect any time.

The former ROH World Champion ends by saying he hopes to compete in AEW, ROH, and the indies.

But until that happens, I’m gonna try and stay at the top level that I can at my age, and if I can work with the young guys at AEW, great. If I can work with young guys on the independents and if I can find out stuff about them that reinforces whatever good reputation they already have, great. But like I said, it’s 100% selfish. I want to perform because that’s what got me into this. I didn’t want to get into professional wrestling with the idea like, ‘Oh, you know what, I can’t wait to be behind the scenes.’ I still like to be in front of the cam.

Tonight’s ROH TV was filmed last night ahead of AEW Dynamite in Long Island, New York. You can find spoilers for the show here.