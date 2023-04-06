Tonight’s post-Supercard of Honor edition of ROH TV was taped on Wednesday night at the UBS Arena in Long Island, NY, after AEW Dynamite ended. These matches will air tonight on HonorClub in the normal ROH timeslot. Below are full spoilers:

* Mark Briscoe and new ROH World Tag Team Champions The Lucha Brothers defeated Shane Taylor, JD Drake and Anthony Henry

* ROH Pure Champion Katsuyori Shibata retained over Christopher Daniels. The judges were Dean Malenko, BJ Whitmer, and Jerry Lynn

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage defeated Ortiz

* Jay Lethal defeated Darius Martin. Matt Taven, who was on commentary, superkicked Martin to help Lethal get the win

* Rush and Dralistico defeated Carlie Bravo and Shawn Dean

* Daniel Garcia defeated Tracy Williams

* ROH Women’s World Champion Athena retained over Miya Yamashita

* Willow Nightingale defeated Notorious Mimi

* Dutch and Vincent defeated Steve Somerset and Steven Azul

* Konosuke Takeshita defeated Tony Nese

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.