Rip Fowler (Zack Gibson) and Jagger Reid (James Drake), also known as the Dyad and formerly known as the Grizzled Young Veterans, announced on Twitter this evening that WWE has denied their release requests.

The duo initially requested their release back at the beginning of the month, with reports surfacing saying that the request had been granted. However, that no longer seems to be the case as the inaugural NXT UK tag team champions both posted on Twitter that their contracts don’t expire until October 2023.

Fowler writes, “Today WWE have denied our release, which was requested on April 3rd. On 15th Oct ’23 we will be free agents again. I personally want to thank all of our fans for your continued support, it means a lot to both of us especially during times like these! We’ll see you on the 16th!”

Drake writes, “As of today, WWE has denied my request for my release. I want to thank you all for your support throughout my career, I’ll never take that for granted. My contract with WWE expires on 14th October 2023. I’m excited to share our next chapter, once we are free agents.”

Fowler later adds, “Our statements tonight are simply factual and intended to keep our fans (who have been asking questions) updated. I would like to add that @JoeGacy and @avawwe are both boss and will continue to smash everything that they do! Lots of love for both.”

Fowler and Reid joined up with the Schism in 2022. Check out their tweets below.

