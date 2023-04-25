Grammy winner Bad Bunny will make his in-ring singles debut at WWE Backlash.

WWE previously announced that Bunny would be the special guest host for Backlash in his native Puerto Rico. He was rumored to team with Santos Escobar and 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio to take on The Judgment Day in six-man action, but then it was reported that Bunny and Mysterio vs. Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio would be announced for the show. However, a new match was made on tonight’s RAW, and it will be Bunny vs. Priest in a Street Fight.

Tonight’s RAW in Chicago was headlined by Rey defeating Priest by disqualification after Priest threw a steel chair at his head. The match began while Bunny was shown driving to the arena. After the match, Priest attacked Rey until Bunny came out to a big pop, carrying a kendo stick. Bunny ended up beating Priest around with the kendo stick, taking it to the floor and knocking him over the announce table. Priest grabbed Bunny but the recording artist took his knee out with another kendo stick shot. Priest ended up running away through the timekeeper’s area as Bunny continued swinging the stick. Bunny then stood on top of the announce table as Priest looked on from the stage. Bunny announced that he is no longer hosting Backlash because now he’s going to Puerto Rico to kick Priest’s ass in a Street Fight. Priest yelled back from the stage and threatened to kill Bunny at Backlash. RAW went off the air with the former friends yelling at each other while fans cheered Bunny’s announcement.

The Street Fight at Backlash will mark Bunny’s third official in-ring match in WWE. He teamed with Priest for a win over The Miz and John Morrison at Night 1 of WrestleMania 37 in 2021, then competed in the 2022 Men’s Royal Rumble Match. Bunny was briefly involved in the WWE 24/7 Title chase on the February 15, 2021 RAW, where Priest took out Akira Tozawa, then told Priest to cover him for the title, right after Tozawa won the strap from R-Truth. Bunny then relinquished the title to Truth on the March 15, 2021 RAW, in a show of respect, and in exchange for some Stone Cold merchandise.

The 2023 WWE Backlash Premium Live Event will take place on Saturday, May 6 at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Below is the current announced card, along with related shots from tonight’s RAW main event from the Allstate Arena in Chicago:

Triple Threat for the WWE United States Title

Bronson Reed vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Zelina Vega vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

IYO SKY vs. Bianca Belair (c)

Street Fight

Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest

Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes

The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, The Usos) vs. Matt Riddle and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens

Seth Rollins vs. Omos

