Ring of Honor announced on today’s edition of Week by Week that former WWE stars Jake Atlas and Taylor Rust (Tyler Rust) will be facing each other one on one at the September 12th Death Before Dishonor pay per view from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Check out the full Week By Week, along with an updated card for the event, below.

UPDATED CARD:

Four-Way Elimination Match for the ROH World Title

Brody King vs. EC3 vs. Demonic Flamita vs. Bandido (c)

Finals for the ROH Women’s World Title Tournament

Rok-C vs. Miranda Alize

ROH Pure Title Match

Josh Woods vs. Jonathan Gresham (c)

ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles Match

La Facción Ingobernable (ROH World Television Champion Dragon Lee, Kenny King, Bestia del Ring) vs. Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor, Jasper Kaun, Moses Maddox) (c)

TBA vs. TBA

Two top free agents who were recently released from another promotion will compete.

Violence Unlimited (Homicide, ROH World Tag Team Champions Tony Deppen and Chris Dickinson) vs. John Walters, LSG and Lee Moriarty

The Briscoe Brothers vs. Matt Taven and Mike Bennett

Dalton Castle vs. Eli Isom

Hour One Pre-show: Honor Rumble. Winner receives a future ROH World Title shot.