Ring of Honor issued two press releases announcing more matchups for the March 26th 19th Anniversary pay per view. First, Jonathan Gresham will defend the Pure championship against Dak Draper, followed by Flip Gordon taking on Mark Briscoe. Details for both matches are below.

GRESHAM VS. DRAPER:

When Dak Draper moved to the Pure division earlier this year, he did so with one goal in mind: to become ROH Pure Champion.

“The Mile High Magnum” will get his opportunity when he challenges “The Octopus” Jonathan Gresham of The Foundation for the title at the 19th Anniversary pay-per-view on March 26.

Draper is one of the cockiest competitors in ROH, but he has backed up his braggadocio. The 2019 Top Prospect Tournament winner is 10-1 in one-on-matches in ROH, with his lone loss coming to ROH World Television Champion Dragon Lee in February 2020.

In Pure Rules matches, Draper is 3-0, including a win over outstanding technical wrestler Fred Yehi on the latest episode of “Ring of Honor Wrestling.”

However, as confident as Draper is and as good as he’s been, defeating Gresham in a Pure rules match is easier said than done. Gresham has won his last seven Pure rules matches, including successful defenses of the Pure Title against Flip Gordon and Joe Keys.

Although the 6-foot-5, 250-pound Draper is a foot taller and 75 pounds heavier than Gresham, the champion has repeatedly proved that being arguably the greatest technical wrestler in the sport is a great neutralizer.

Will Draper get his first taste of ROH gold? Or will Gresham cut Draper down to size? Join us on pay-per-view or streaming for HonorClub to find out!

GORDON VS. BRISCOE:

“The Mercenary” Flip Gordon got paid by EC3 to cost the Briscoes their No. 1 contender’s match a few weeks ago. Last week, Gordon got a receipt from Mark Briscoe, whose interference caused Gordon to lose to Flamita.

The conflict between Gordon and Briscoe will come to a head at the 19th Anniversary pay-per-view on March 26 when they face each other in a singles match for the first time.

Immediately after Gordon lost to Flamita, he confronted Briscoe backstage and they engaged in a brawl before being separated by security.

With both men looking to get the last laugh, coupled with the fact that they’re willing to do whatever it takes to do so, it’s certain to be a wild battle at 19th Anniversary.

Which of these violent individuals will prevail? Join us on pay-per-view or streaming for HonorClub to find out!

ROH PRESENTS 19th ANNIVERSARY

FRIDAY, MARCH 26, 8 P.M. EASTERN

ON PAY-PER-VIEW AND HONORCLUB

19th ANNIVERSARY HOUR ONE AIRS FREE ON MULTIPLE PLATFORMS

ALREADY SIGNED:

ROH WORLD TITLE MATCH

CHAMPION RUSH vs. JAY LETHAL

GRUDGE MATCH JAY BRISCOE vs. EC3

ROH WORLD TELEVISION TITLE MATCH

CHAMPION DRAGON LEE vs. TRACY WILLIAMS

UNSANCTIONED MATCH

MATT TAVEN vs. VINCENT

ROH PURE TITLE MATCH CHAMPION JONATHAN GRESHAM vs. DAK DRAPER

ROH WORLD TAG TEAM TITLE MATCH CHAMPIONS LA FACCIÓN INGOBERNABLE’S DRAGON LEE & KENNY KING (w/AMY ROSE) vs. THE FOUNDATION’S TRACY WILLIAMS & RHETT TITUS

ROH WORLD SIX-MAN TAG TEAM TITLE MATCH

CHAMPIONS SHANE TAYLOR & SOLDIERS OF SAVAGERY (MOSES & KAUN) vs. MEXISQUAD (BANDIDO, FLAMITA & REY HORUS)

MARK BRISCOE vs. FLIP GORDON