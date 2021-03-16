Ring of Honor issued the following press release announcing that the Foundation (Tracy Williams and Rhett Titus) will be challenging Dragon Lee and Kenny King for the tag team titles at the March 26th 19th Anniversary pay per view. Details, including an updated match card, can be found below.

As the 19th Anniversary card continues to come into focus, it’s clear that the pay-per-view will serve as a battleground for warring factions La Faccion Ingobernable and The Foundation.

The third title match pitting LFI and Foundation members against one another has been announced for the show on March 26, as LFI’s Dragon Lee and Kenny King will defend the ROH World Tag Team Title against The Foundation’s Tracy Williams and Rhett Titus.

Lee and Williams will be doing double duty at 19th anniversary, as they also will square off for Lee’s ROH World Television Title. In the show’s main event, LFI’s RUSH will defend the ROH World Title against The Foundation’s Jay Lethal.

Williams and Titus are looking to bring the tag team belts back to The Foundation. Lee and King won them from The Foundation’s Lethal and Jonathan Gresham by controversial means a couple weeks ago.

Williams and Titus are 2-0 as a tag team. At Final Battle in December they won the first-ever Pure rules tag team match over Fred Yehi and Wheeler Yuta, and this week on “ROH Week By Week” Williams and Titus won a triple threat match over The Bouncers and Soldiers of Savagery.

Lee and King are also 2-0. A week before winning the ROH World Tag Team Title, they defeated the Briscoes in a No. 1 contender’s match.

A subplot to the match at 19th Anniversary is that former partners Titus and King again find themselves on opposite sides.

As The All Night Express, Titus and King won the ROH World Tag Team Title in 2012, and they also were members of a faction known as The Rebellion several years ago. However, Titus and King became bitter enemies in 2019.

Will Williams and Titus restore honor to the ROH World Tag Team Championship? Or will Lee and King retain the title by hook or by crook? Join us on pay-per-view or streaming for HonorClub to find out!

ROH PRESENTS 19th ANNIVERSARY

FRIDAY, MARCH 26, 8 P.M. EASTERN

ON PAY-PER-VIEW AND HONORCLUB

19th ANNIVERSARY HOUR ONE AIRS FREE ON MULTIPLE PLATFORMS

ALREADY SIGNED:

ROH WORLD TITLE MATCH

CHAMPION RUSH vs. JAY LETHAL

GRUDGE MATCH

JAY BRISCOE vs. EC3

ROH WORLD TELEVISION TITLE MATCH

CHAMPION DRAGON LEE vs. TRACY WILLIAMS

UNSANCTIONED MATCH

MATT TAVEN vs. VINCENT

ROH WORLD TAG TEAM TITLE MATCH

CHAMPIONS LA FACCIÓN INGOBERNABLE’S DRAGON LEE & KENNY KING (w/AMY ROSE) vs. THE FOUNDATION’S TRACY WILLIAMS & RHETT TITUS

ROH WORLD SIX-MAN TAG TEAM TITLE MATCH

CHAMPIONS SHANE TAYLOR & SOLDIERS OF SAVAGERY (MOSES & KAUN) vs. MEXISQUAD (BANDIDO, FLAMITA & REY HORUS)