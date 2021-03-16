Seth Rollins has debuted his obnoxious new persona on Twitter.

Rollins is now tweeting more often and he’s doing it in all caps. The social media gimmick kicked off on Monday when he tweeted a selfie video to announce his “Twitter Machine” return.

“What’s up guys? I’m back. I took a bit of a hiatus on my Twitter but the people asked for it,” Rollins said. “I got lots of comments on the Instagram, lots of DM’s, people saying, ‘Seth, when are you coming back to Twitter? We miss you on Twitter, your tweets were incredible! Lots of controversy from time to time, but we love the tweets, when are you coming back?’

“But I said no, no, no, I need to take a break, guys, I need to get off the Tweet Machine, you know? I gotta live life. I got my protein shake here, I just got out of the gym. Sunny California, beautiful day today, just got out of the gym, got a little tan on while I was out there, and got my protein shake, but I’m back. I am back on the Twitter Machine, just in time for WrestleMania. I wanted to say thank you guys for all your love and support. Embrace the vision, going to be a lot more of these to come, a lot more. But welcome back Rollins, welcome back! #WelcomeBackRollins.”

Rollins then re-tweeted a clip of the Stomp he delivered to Cesaro on Friday’s SmackDown, and wrote, “INTENSITY PERSONIFIED!!! UPS LIKE JORDAN!!!”

He also re-tweeted a clip from his brief backstage showdown with Shinsuke Nakamura, writing, “DON’T BE A SOURPUSS, NOT-KAMURA!!! #EMBRACETHEVISION”

Rollins also re-tweeted a clip from his recent backstage interview with Kayla Braxton, where he said Cesaro is the biggest waste of potential he’s ever seen, and the biggest waste in WWE history.

“WE ALL KNOW IT’S TRUE! IF ONLY HE WOULD #EMBRACETHEVISION,” he wrote with that tweet.

Rollins also re-tweeted a “Choose Your Fighter” post from the WWE On FOX account, which had his photo side-by-side with a photo of Drew McIntyre.

He wrote, “GREAT CHAMPION, DREW! GREAT SKIRT TOO! BUT C’MON NOW! I’M THE BEST! WHO ELSE PULLS OFF A TURTLENECK WITH THE DRIP LIKE ME?! #DRIP”

Rollins took to Twitter this morning for a Happy 3:16 Day message for fans of WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin, writing, “HAPPY 3:16 DAY TO ALL MY FANS OUT THERE! STONE COLD ON THE MOUNT RUSHMORE OF @WWE RIGHT NEXT TO ME! #EMBRACETHEVISION”

He also posted another selfie video this afternoon to mark 3:16 Day. Rollins said last night’s RAW was a good show, but it was better when he was on it. He went on to ask fans how they are doing on 3:16 Day, hoping that they have a “Stone Cold” Steveweiser cracked open. Rollins mentioned having his Steveweiser in the fridge, and said he had to do his dead-lifts on a mat so he wouldn’t wake the baby up. Rollins finished the video by thanking fans for the support, and asking them to generate another big response for this video like they did for the first video.

There’s no word yet on what WWE has planned for Rollins at WrestleMania 37, but matches with Cesaro and Nakamura have been teased. Rollins has been feuding with Cesaro since returning to SmackDown TV last month.

Stay tuned for more on Rollins. You can see his related tweets below:

INTENSITY PERSONIFIED!!! UPS LIKE JORDAN!!! https://t.co/YLfQahUP1I — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) March 15, 2021

WE ALL KNOW IT’S TRUE! IF ONLY HE WOULD #EMBRACETHEVISION https://t.co/1dMZrkjaue — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) March 15, 2021

GREAT CHAMPION, DREW! GREAT SKIRT TOO! BUT C’MON NOW! I’M THE BEST! WHO ELSE PULLS OFF A TURTLENECK WITH THE DRIP LIKE ME?! #DRIP https://t.co/kWVuUO06QR — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) March 16, 2021

HAPPY 3:16 DAY TO ALL MY FANS OUT THERE! STONE COLD ON THE MOUNT RUSHMORE OF @WWE RIGHT NEXT TO ME! #EMBRACETHEVISION — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) March 16, 2021

BIG WORKOUT ON 3:16 DAY!! STEVEWEISER FOR THE NIGHTCAP! pic.twitter.com/lcGiPJ83k5 — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) March 16, 2021

