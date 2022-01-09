Ring of Honor stars Mike and Maria Bennett, Matt Taven, Vincent and PCO showed up at the Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill pay-per-view event.

They did just that following the Hardcore War match on the PPV by attacking the team of Heath, Rich Swann, Willie Mack, Rhino and Eddie Edwards.

Heath had just won the match after Rhino hit a Gore on Karl Anderson. The commentators referred to the situation as an invasion. ROH is currently on hiatus until April.