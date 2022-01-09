AEW Women’s World Champion Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. vs. Riho was booked for Saturday’s Battle of the Belts special from Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, NC

Baker went over in the main event of the show to retain the title. Kenny Omega, who is taking time off to get several injuries fixed, praised Baker on Twitter:

“A great #aew main event tonight! @riho_gtmv ‘s combination of technique, heart, and natural ability are unparalleled.Can she dethrone the DMD megastar @RealBrittBaker (No spoilers) Excited now for the next barn burner between @SerenaDeeb and @shidahikaru in their ongoing feud.”